Andhra Pradesh Budget: Nakkapalli, two other industrial clusters soon

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: There has been no specific allocation for Visakhapatnam, which is promoted as future executive capital, in the budget presented by State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy in the Assembly on Thursday.

However, as a part of the development of the industries, the finance minister mentioned that Nakkapali node on Vizag-Chennai industrial corridor will be developed as an industrial cluster along with two other clusters in State.The finance minister also said there has been a focus on infrastructure development in the city in view of the G20 conference.

He said the city beautification works taken up ahead of the Global Investors Summit in the city, were given a further fillip. As part of it, roads were being re-laid, parks were being developed, greenery along medians and green belts were being given a new look.

The finance minister also allocated Rs 141.79 crore for the Babu Jagjivanram Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti project. The project cost has been revised and pegged at Rs 17,050 crore last year. The project provides assured irrigation water for eight lakh acres in the three combined districts of Uttarandhra.

