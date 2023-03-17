Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Budget: Nakkapalli, two other industrial clusters soon

The finance minister mentioned that Nakkapali node on Vizag-Chennai industrial corridor will be developed as an industrial cluster along with two other clusters in State.

Published: 17th March 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

AP Budget

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: There has been no specific allocation for Visakhapatnam, which is promoted as future executive capital, in the budget presented by State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy in the Assembly on Thursday.

However, as a part of the development of the industries, the finance minister mentioned that Nakkapali node on Vizag-Chennai industrial corridor will be developed as an industrial cluster along with two other clusters in State.The finance minister also said there has been a focus on infrastructure development in the city in view of the G20 conference.

He said the city beautification works taken up ahead of the Global Investors Summit in the city, were given a further fillip. As part of it, roads were being re-laid, parks were being developed, greenery along medians and green belts were being given a new look.

The finance minister also allocated Rs 141.79 crore for the Babu Jagjivanram Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti project. The project cost has been revised and pegged at Rs 17,050 crore last year. The project provides assured irrigation water for eight lakh acres in the three combined districts of Uttarandhra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Buggana Rajendranath Reddy Andhra Pradesh Budget
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp