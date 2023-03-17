Andhra Pradesh Budget: Rs 15,882 crore to health, medical & family welfare

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Finance, Planning and Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranath Reddy proposed in the House to allocate an amount of Rs 15,882 crore for Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department for the year 2023-24.

He has announced an allocation of 8.32 per cent of the state budget to the particular sector. The allocation for the same department in the financial year 2022-23 was only Rs 13,072.32 (Revised Estimation). However, the government has allocated Rs 284 crore for Human Resources for Health and Medical Education-Establishment of New Medical Colleges.

The government has also earmarked Rs 2,400.00 crore for Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, while it was only Rs 1,305.00 crore in 2019-20, Rs 1,024.70 crore in 2020-21, Rs 1,758.94 crore in 2021-22 and 2,000.00 (Revised Estimations) in 2022-23.

When compared to the revised estimates (RE) of the FY 2022-23 revised, there has been a Rs 0.14 crore increase in the allocation for Dr YSR Aarogya Aasara, Rs 1,768.86 crore increase in allocation for Naadu Needu-Hospitals, Rs 334.55 crore increase in allocation for National Health Mission, Rs 262.92 crore increase in allocation for Assistance to Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, Rs 125.53 crore increase in allocation for Centralised Purchase of Drugs and Medicines, Rs 53.91 crore increase in allocation for 104 & 108 vehicle services and Rs 250.64 crore increase in allocation for Other Schemes in the latest and last budget of the Fiscal Year 2023-24.

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Finance, Planning and Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranath Reddy proposed in the House to allocate an amount of Rs 15,882 crore for Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department for the year 2023-24. He has announced an allocation of 8.32 per cent of the state budget to the particular sector. The allocation for the same department in the financial year 2022-23 was only Rs 13,072.32 (Revised Estimation). However, the government has allocated Rs 284 crore for Human Resources for Health and Medical Education-Establishment of New Medical Colleges. The government has also earmarked Rs 2,400.00 crore for Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, while it was only Rs 1,305.00 crore in 2019-20, Rs 1,024.70 crore in 2020-21, Rs 1,758.94 crore in 2021-22 and 2,000.00 (Revised Estimations) in 2022-23.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When compared to the revised estimates (RE) of the FY 2022-23 revised, there has been a Rs 0.14 crore increase in the allocation for Dr YSR Aarogya Aasara, Rs 1,768.86 crore increase in allocation for Naadu Needu-Hospitals, Rs 334.55 crore increase in allocation for National Health Mission, Rs 262.92 crore increase in allocation for Assistance to Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, Rs 125.53 crore increase in allocation for Centralised Purchase of Drugs and Medicines, Rs 53.91 crore increase in allocation for 104 & 108 vehicle services and Rs 250.64 crore increase in allocation for Other Schemes in the latest and last budget of the Fiscal Year 2023-24.