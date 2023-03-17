Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Budget gives thrust to farm sector to increase output

Agri budget outlay slightly comes down to Rs 41,436 cr from Rs 43,052.78 cr

Published: 17th March 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Thursday presented the Agriculture Budget for 2023-24 with an outlay of Rs 41,436.29 crore. This is comparatively less than the previous budget outlay of Rs 43,052.78 crore.“Andhra Pradesh’s growth rate in agriculture and allied sectors is more than the national average in the last two years. The State had recorded a growth rate of 13.7% against the national average of 10% in 2021-22. In the subsequent fiscal (2022-23), the State has achieved a growth rate of 13.18% against the national average of 11.20%,” he explained.

According to the Agriculture Minister, the government has spent Rs 1.54 lakh crore on agriculture and allied sectors in the last 44 months. Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), introduced by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, a one stop solution for all needs of farmers from seeds to marketing of the produce in their own village, have proved to be game changer in  the rural economy.  A sum of Rs 41.55 crore was allocated to strengthen 10,778 RBKs in the State. RBKs are short listed in the nominations for the FAO champion award for 2022-23. Construction of 1,513 RBK buildings have been completed and works pertaining 8,730 are nearing completion.

“Despite natural calamities like heavy rains, the State achieved a record foodgrain production of 155 lakh metric tonnes in 2021-22 and it is expected to produce 169 lakh metric tonnes in 2022-23,” Kakani said.
Stating that Rs 6,944.50 crore was extended to 51.12 lakh farmers in 2022-23, the minister proposed to provide Rs 7,220 crore for the financial year 2023-24.  The State government takes the full financial burden of crop insurance without the farmers having to pay any premium. “For the financial year 2023-23, a budget allocation of Rs 1,600 crore was made for YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme,” he explained.

Further, Rs 500 crore is proposed to implement the YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu Scheme (interest free crop loans) for the FY 2023-24. An amount of Rs 200 crore has been allocated for distribution of seeds under subsidy. Supply of Kisan drones to CHCs will commence this year. “Drones can help farmers save 25% of expenditure on input cost. We are planning to introduce 10,000 Kisan drones in a phased manner. In the first phase, 2,000 drones will be introduced and Rs 80 crore has been proposed for the same,” he said.

As 2023 has been declared the International Year of Millets, the government has decided to promote millet cultivation in five lakh acres in the coming five years under the Millets Promotion Policy. Though the Centre has not declared MSP for millets, the State government has taken the initiative to provide MSP of Rs 2,500 per quintal for Korra, Variga, Ooda and other minor millets.“The government is prepared to supply primary processing units at a subsidy of Rs 1.25 lakh per machine under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana,” he said.

Rs 1.54L cr spent on agri & allied sectors

The State government has spent Rs 1.54 lakh crore on agriculture and allied sectors in the last 44 months, Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy said. It included Rs 27,062.09 crore on Rythu Bharosa, Rs 1,442.66 crore on zero interest crop loans, Rs 6,684.84 crore on free crop insurance and Rs 1,911.81 crore on input subsidy.

