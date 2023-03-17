Home States Andhra Pradesh

Delhi liquor ‘scam’: ED issues notices to YSRC MP

Earlier, the four-time MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy denied having any sort of links with the scam a day after his name mentioned in the remand report of ED.

Published: 17th March 2023

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy. (Photo | Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Enforcement Directorate officials reportedly served notices on YSRC MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy to appear for investigation on March 18 in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam on Thursday.

Earlier, the ED arrested Srinivasulu Reddy’s son Raghava Reddy for his alleged role in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case and is currently being held in judicial custody at Tihar jail.  He was arrested on February 11 after the ED had questioned Raghav for eight hours and was produced before special court, which remanded him to 10-day ED custody to allow the agency for ‘go into the root of the matter’.

It may be recalled that ED has already alleged that a cartel called ‘South Group’ of liquor retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers was created as part of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, where both the father and son were part of it. The ED notice came in the wake of the statements made by some of the accused in the case, including Sameer Mahendru and Arun Pillai. The investigation agency had searched premises linked to the Ongole MP last year and seized incriminating documents from them reportedly.

Earlier, the four-time MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy denied having any sort of links with the scam a day after his name mentioned in the remand report of ED. He stated that it was a conspiracy hatched by the North Indian liquor lobby against the South Indian liquor businessmen.

