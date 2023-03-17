In fresh impetus to Home dept, Andhra Pradesh government allots Rs 8,206 crore 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday allocated Rs 8,206 crore to the Home department, up by 8% from Rs 7,586 crore in 2022-23, with an aim to improve capacity building of the intelligence department, AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID), OCTOPUS, greyhounds, special protection forces, marine police, set up police more training centres, forensic science laboratories, modernise police forces and improve technology like CCTNS.

A sum of Rs 737 crore was earmarked for establishing a new armed reserve and special police units for which recruitment process has begun.Similarly, Rs 425 crore was alloted for strengthening the State intelligence wing by modernising fingerprints bureau, intelligence security wing and other subsidiaries.

While funds allocated for increasing capacity building at forensic labs and marine police was hiked by 20% in view of Visakhapatnam being announced as the executive capital, less than Rs 50 lakh was earmarked for police commissionerates in the city. No allocation was made for the same in Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, Rs 126 crore was allotted for police training centres to improve training facilities for the personnel.

“There is a huge need to set up forensic science labs in each range and improve training standards in the police department. The funds allocated will help police personnel to improve standards to some extent,” a senior police officer opined.

