YSR Asara scheme: Rs 6.7 crore for final instalment

It is can be recalled that on April 11, 2019, the government had announced YSR Asara scheme which waives off the outstanding bank loans of rural and urban poor Women Self Help Groups in 4 instalments.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is yet to allocate an amount of Rs 6,700 crore for the 4th instalment of the YSR Asara scheme for the year 2023-24. Relating to this, Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy proposed the allocation on Thursday in the House of Assembly during the budget session. It is can be recalled that on April 11, 2019, the government had announced YSR Asara scheme which waives off the outstanding bank loans of rural and urban poor Women Self Help Groups in 4 instalments.

So far, Rs 19,137 crore has been waived off in three instalments to about 78.74 lakh SHG women. Meanwhile, the Buggana has announced allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme, Rs 5,000 crore for YSR Cheyutha scheme, Rs 3,951 crore for Women Development and Children Welfare.Buggana said, “The Jagananna Paala Velluva project has been implemented in 17 districts covering 2.52 lakh women dairy farmers.”

