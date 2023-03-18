10 TDP MLAs suspended again for disrupting House proceedings

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Once again, all the 10 TDP MLAs present in the State Assembly, were suspended for disrupting the House proceedings on Friday. Seeking extra time to present their views, while participating in the discussion on the State Budget 2023-24, the TDP MLAs trooped into the well of the House.

Despite repeated appeals by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and also Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath, the TDP MLAs continued sloganeering, leading to their suspension.

