GMC ropes in local NGOs for plastic ban

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to impose plastic ban in the city more effectively, the GMC is roping up the local NGOs and business firms to cooperate and distribute cloth bags to the people at free cost. GMC has imposed ban on plastic bags and covers in the city over a year ago.

The GMC has been conducting various awareness campaigns and special drives to educate people to use cloth bags. Special task force teams have also conducted raids on shops and imposed fines on those who fail to follow the regulations.GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri said that the plastic ban is being imposed strictly in the city and with the coordination of NGOs, free cloth bags will be distributed to people.

A workshop was held for the plastic wholesale association, merchants, fruit, fish market association, hotel association and function hall association members here on Friday. Deputy Commissioner T Vekata Krishnaiah spoke about the grave harm that plastic does to the environment and public health.

GUNTUR: In order to impose plastic ban in the city more effectively, the GMC is roping up the local NGOs and business firms to cooperate and distribute cloth bags to the people at free cost. GMC has imposed ban on plastic bags and covers in the city over a year ago. The GMC has been conducting various awareness campaigns and special drives to educate people to use cloth bags. Special task force teams have also conducted raids on shops and imposed fines on those who fail to follow the regulations.GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri said that the plastic ban is being imposed strictly in the city and with the coordination of NGOs, free cloth bags will be distributed to people. A workshop was held for the plastic wholesale association, merchants, fruit, fish market association, hotel association and function hall association members here on Friday. Deputy Commissioner T Vekata Krishnaiah spoke about the grave harm that plastic does to the environment and public health.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });