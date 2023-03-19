Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ahead of ODI, rain threat looms large over Visakhapatnam

The entire stadium ground will be under the covers and there are super soppers to drain the water. 

​ ACA-VDCA stadium ground covered amid rains ahead of ODI in Vizag I express ​

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as the city is engulfed with cricket fever for the one-day international (ODI) match of India and Australia at the ACA VDCA stadium at Pothina Mallaiah Palem in the city, rain threat looms large with weatherman forecasting rain in the next 24 hours. Authorities and fans are tense as the city has been experiencing showers since Saturday evening. They are hoping that the weather will clear for the Sunday match as the city is hosting ODI after three years. The last match was held at the stadium in 2019.

Speaking to TNIE, former Test umpire and VDCA secretary Partharsarathi said that Vizag has been a hunting ground for India as the team has won several matches played here. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has shot into the limelight with his epic century against arch-rivals Pakistan in 2006.

Referring to the rain threat to the match, Parthasarathy said the ground has an excellent drainage system and the match can be resumed within an hour after the rain stopped. 

Former ACA office bearer GJJ Raju said that Vizag always will have a special place for most players. Sunday’s match will be crucial for both the teams, he said.

Vizag crowd was very decent and behave impartially though they reserve their maximum appreciation for their favourite cricketers. Meanwhile, police commissioner Ch Srikant reviewed the security arrangements at the airport. 

