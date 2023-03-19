Home States Andhra Pradesh

En route to grandmother’s funeral, AP cop foils woman’s suicide bid

When passersby approached her and tried to ask if she was fine, she evaded the question and jumped off the bridge.

Published: 19th March 2023 07:52 AM

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : An alert armed reserve constable rescued a 20-year-old woman as she tried to end her life by jumping into the River Godavari from the  Yanam-Yedurlanka Balayogi Bridge. While the incident took place on Friday evening, it came to light on Saturday after a video of the cop’s brave act went viral on social media platforms. 

The constable, attached with Konaseema district and identified as Angani China Veerababu, was on his way to I Polavaram to attend his grandmother’s funeral. He had stopped on the bridge to buy flowers when he noticed the commotion. 

It was reported that the woman, a native of Mettakuru village, took the extreme step due to personal issues. According to police and eye-witnesses, the woman was seen anxiously loitering on the bridge.
When passersby approached her and tried to ask if she was fine, she evaded the question and jumped off the bridge. One of the locals near the river bank immediately jumped into the river, but could not reach her due to the strong current. 

Veerababu took stock of the situation and ran down the bridge to save the woman. Even though she resisted the rescue and pleaded the constable to let her go, he managed to save her. The man who had earlier jumped into the river, too, helped the constable. Meanwhile, a mechanised boat was sent to bring them safely to the river bank.

Later, the woman was handed over to I Polavaram police. Sub-inspector Ch Rajesh said she was counselled and reunited with her parents.

Suicide Helpline for rescue
OneLife: 78930-78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

