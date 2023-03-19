Home States Andhra Pradesh

IND VS AUS: APSRTC to run special buses to stadium in Visakhapatnam, traffic curbs imposed

Heavy vehicles are not allowed on the cricket stadium road from 6:00 am on March 19 to 12:00 am on March 20. 

VISAKHAPATNAM: APSRTC is organising special buses to the cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday for the 2nd ODI match between India and Australia. To avoid congestion, the police have implemented traffic restrictions and suggested alternative routes.

They have urged the public not to travel towards Car Shed Junction unless they are attending a cricket match. Parking lots have been assigned at several locations in the city. Heavy vehicles are not allowed on the cricket stadium road from 6:00 am on March 19 to 12:00 am on March 20. 

