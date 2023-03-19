Suspension of Opposition TDP MLAs in AP Legislative Assembly continues

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Suspension of TDP MLAs from the AP Legislative Assembly continued on Saturday too. Speaker Tammineni Sitaram suspended 11 TDP MLAs for one day. Soon after the Speaker took up the Question Hour, the TDP MLAs, who served an adjournment motion seeking discussion on the visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Delhi, trooped into the well and climbed the Speaker’s podium. However, the Speaker continued the Question Hour.

Venting their anger, the opposition MLAs raised slogans against the YSRC government and hurled pieces of papers on the Speaker. Alleging that Jagan went to Delhi for his selfish interests and not for the benefit of the State, the TDP MLAs demanded that the Speaker take up a discussion on the issue.

Clarifying that there are no instances of moving adjournment motion on the visits of CM in any State, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath ridiculed the TDP MLAs for doing so.

Stating that Jagan discussed various issues pertaining to the State, including funds for Polavaram project and non-fulfilment of bifurcation promises by the Centre with Modi, Buggana pointed out that despite being an ally of the BJP-led NDA government from 2014 to 18, the previous TDP regime miserably failed in getting funds for Polavaram and SCS to the State from the Centre.

“Former CM N Chandrababu Naidu made 30 visits to Delhi during the previous TDP regime. Will we discuss Naidu’s visits?” he asked.

Buggana said it had become a routine practice for the TDP MLAs to disrupt the proceedings in the House and get themselves suspended. After having lunch and taking rest, they would appear before the media in the evening, he remarked. Later, he moved a motion for the suspension TDP MLAs.

