55-year-old woman dies of heart attack 3 minutes after sister passes away

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old woman died of a heart attack just three minutes after she came to know about her younger sister’s death in Vasapa village in Kotturu mandal in the district.

The deceased siblings have been identified as 55-year-old Garugubelli Anasuyamma and 50-year-old Mamidi Sanyasamma. Though a pall of gloom descended over the two families following the death of the siblings, the villagers were taken aback by the bonding of the sisters even in death. Anasuyamma shared a very strong bond with her younger sister Sanyasamma even after their marriage.

Sanyasamma was suffering from cancer. Anasuyamma often visited her sister’s house to keep a check and assist her in day-to-day activities.

As a part of this, Anasuyamma went to Sanyasamma’s house along with her husband to check on her sister on Friday. The duo spent a good time. However, Sanyasamma’s health deteriorated while having her breakfast on Saturday morning.

She breathed her last while she was being shifted to Srikakulam from a private hospital in Kotturu on Saturday evening. Shocked over the news, Anasuyamma couldn’t bear the trauma of losing her sister and died of an alleged heart attack within a few minutes.

SRIKAKULAM: In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old woman died of a heart attack just three minutes after she came to know about her younger sister’s death in Vasapa village in Kotturu mandal in the district. The deceased siblings have been identified as 55-year-old Garugubelli Anasuyamma and 50-year-old Mamidi Sanyasamma. Though a pall of gloom descended over the two families following the death of the siblings, the villagers were taken aback by the bonding of the sisters even in death. Anasuyamma shared a very strong bond with her younger sister Sanyasamma even after their marriage. Sanyasamma was suffering from cancer. Anasuyamma often visited her sister’s house to keep a check and assist her in day-to-day activities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As a part of this, Anasuyamma went to Sanyasamma’s house along with her husband to check on her sister on Friday. The duo spent a good time. However, Sanyasamma’s health deteriorated while having her breakfast on Saturday morning. She breathed her last while she was being shifted to Srikakulam from a private hospital in Kotturu on Saturday evening. Shocked over the news, Anasuyamma couldn’t bear the trauma of losing her sister and died of an alleged heart attack within a few minutes.