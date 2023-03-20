Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP govt allocates over Rs 150 crore for 136 Garbage Transfer Stations

It is estimated that out of total quantity of water supplied to households, 80% is discharged as sewage.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy .

By P Hareesh
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is planning to establish 136 Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS) in 81 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) with a fund of Rs 156.95 crore at the cluster level, which will act as an intermediary point, where primary waste collected from households will be transferred and compacted.

Dealing with the social infrastructure in the State, the Socio-Economic Survey 2022-23 reported that works on establishing 115 GTSs have been grounded with a cost of Rs 126.40 crores in 72 ULBs and the works of the remaining 21 GSTs in 14 ULBs will be grounded soon.

With respect to Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs), it said the total sewerage generated in the State stands at 1,503.20 MLD (Million Litres Per Day) in the 123 ULBs. A total of 46 STPs are functioning in 15 ULBs with a treatment capacity of 615.45 MLD while 58 STPs with a capacity to treat 428.18 MLD are under construction in 34 ULBs.

The SES data reveals a proposal to construct 117 STPs and 117 NSTPs with a capacity of 670 MLD in 74 ULBs having below one lakh population under the Swaccha Bharat Mission 2.0.

Five Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTPs) have been completed in Narsapur, Rajamp, Vinukonda, Mobbilli and Palamaneru while construction of FSTPs in 59 ULBs is under progress. At least 110 MLD of treated water is being used for industrial, plantation, groundwater recharge, street washing and other purposes.

It is estimated that out of the total quantity of water supplied to households, 80% is discharged as sewage. About 1,503 MLD sewage is generated in the State every day.

Waste Collection

6,890 tonne per day solid waste generation in 123 ULBs

43.75 L
Households from where segregated waste from source is covered by Dec 2022

MODEL TOWNS

Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Tirupati are considered as model towns for the development of solid waste management. These three model towns have attained efficient solid waste management and are planning to attain 100% sewage management as well

