Pandemonimum in AP Assembly as members of treasury, Opposition come close to blows

Published: 20th March 2023 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

AP Legislative Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pandemonium prevailed in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday, the seventh day of the ongoing budget session, with members of treasury and opposition benches coming close to blows at the Speaker's podium.
 
TDP MLAs came to the house in a procession protesting GO No 1, which prohibits public meetings and rallies on national and State highways and municipal and panchayat roads in the State. Later, they staged protests holding placards in the House against GO No 1.  Members of the Treasury benches objected to the same.
 
When the Opposition members rushed to the Speaker's Podium and threw bits of pamphlets at the Speaker, members of the ruling party also rushed to the Podium to oppose the TDP member, leading to heated arguments and push and pull situation.  The House was adjourned and later all TDP legislators were suspended from the House for the day.
 
Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons, TDP MLA K Atchannaidu accused YSRC MLAs of attacking his party MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary at the Speakers podium.  On the other hand, YSRC MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu accused TDP MLAs of assaulting him at the Speaker's podium.  He demanded a case be registered under SC, ST atrocity case against those who assaulted him.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Opposition TDP YSRC
Comments

