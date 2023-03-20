Home States Andhra Pradesh

RUDA to ready master plans to develop Kovvur, Nidadavolu municipalities

Development of river front at wharf road from Gudem gate to Chinna Kasirevu in Nidadavolu was approved with Rs 1 crore.

Published: 20th March 2023

Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA)

Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA). (Photo |Website)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA) is ready to give a facelift to Kovvur and Nidadavolu municipalities and is preparing a master plan in this regard. The decision was taken in the RUDA’s fourth board meeting held at the municipal corporation on Saturday. 

RUDA Chairperson Sharmila Reddy said a draft notification will be released for Kovvur municipality and preparation of the master plan for Nidadavolu is underway. She said development activities within  RUDA jurisdiction will be taken up at a cost of Rs 18 crore. 

She said the board has given the green signal for the appointment of a middle-level GIS consultant. 
RUDA will take up the development of a water body with a walking track and revetment at Balabhadrapuram in the Anaparthi segment and the board approved the sanction of Rs 1.5 crore for the purpose. 

Development of the riverfront at the wharf road from Gudem gate to Chinna Kasirevu in Nidadavolu was approved with Rs 1 crore. Development of the riverfront at Goshpada bathing ghat in Kovvur at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore was also okayed. 

RUDA also constructed Jagananna Women’s Safe Heaven building in the city, dress changing rooms at bathing ghats of the river. Lighting work was completed at the old railway bridge  RUDA vice-chairman and municipal commissioner K Dinesh Kumar said a total of 5,068 applications were received for building approval and permissions have been given for 4,679 applications so far. 

