TDP MLAs suspended after smart meter row

Even as Speaker Tammineni Sitaram appealed to the TDP MLAs to resume their seats, they remained adamant.  

Published: 20th March 2023 10:27 AM

AP Legislative Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Yet again, TDP MLAs were suspended from the AP Legislative Assembly on Sunday when they disrupted the proceedings of the House demanding a discussion on the alleged scam in the purchase of smart meters to fix for the agriculture motor pump sets.

Though Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy made it clear that no irregularities took place in the purchase of smart meters and that the government is installing the smart meters to ensure accountability, the opposition MLAs pressed for a discussion, climbed the Speaker’s podium and continued sloganeering.

Soon after the Speaker took up the voting on demands for grants after the tea break, the TDP MLAs trooped into the well. Holding placards, the Opposition MLAs raised slogans that a `6,000 crore scam took place in the purchase of meters. Even as Speaker Tammineni Sitaram appealed to the TDP MLAs to resume their seats, they remained adamant.  

Government Chief Whip M Prasada Raju moved a motion to suspend the 11 TDP MLAs. Later, the Speaker announced their suspension from the House for one day. During the Question Hour, heated arguments took place between the treasury benches and the opposition MLAs on the issue of smart meters.
TDP deputy floor leader K Atchannaidu described the fixation of smart meters for pump sets as nothing but hanging ropes to farmers.

Peddireddy clarified that the smart meters would not cause any hardship to farmers. Citing the incident of police firing on protesters against the power tariff hike at Basheerbagh in Hyderabad when N Chandrababu Naidu was the CM,  the YSRC MLAs said the TDP has no moral right to speak on the issue of electricity.

When Atchannaidu said the minds of the ruling YSRC leaders were disturbed following the TDP to win in all the three graduates’ MLC constituencies, Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju dared him to quit the MLA post and contest the election if he is confident of people’s support to the TDP.

