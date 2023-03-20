YSRC will disappear into oblivion soon, predicts Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has felt that the results of the three graduates’ MLC seats are a clear indication of people’s revolt against the YSRC government, besides reflecting the anti-incumbency factor. Terming the TDP win a people’s victory, Naidu said by electing the party candidates the people have reposed complete faith and confidence in Telugu Desam.

Observing that the people had predicted the future of the State a few days before Ugadi, Naidu said the election results reflected the inconceivable pain of a government employee, the suffering of a farmer, an underprivileged, the common man and a student, who are overburdened with rising prices of essential commodities.

“The agony of an average person living in fear under an anarchic regime is completely reflected in the MLC election results,” Naidu said while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Sunday.

Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of believing in money and muscle power and indulging in atrocities and transforming all the elections in the last four years only as selections, Naidu predicted that the YSRC will soon disappear into oblivion.

He described the elections as a war between Jagan and the five crore people of the State. People gave the message of Ugadi Panchangam (Almanac) a few days in advance, he said and asserted that the YSRC will not come to power again.

Stating that the four pillars of democracy are not functioning in the State now, Naidu regretted that the executive system that is to implement the decisions taken by the legislature is totally getting nullified.

He expressed surprise that even the directions of the Election Commission are not being honoured and felt that some bureaucrats are resorting to committing irregularities only to win the confidence of Jagan. How dare the officials by not hand over the declaration form to the winning candidate in the MLC election, the TDP supremo asked and felt that they should be partners in progress but not in committing a crime.

The graduates’ constituencies polls covered 108 Assembly segments and 5,000 to 25,000 voters cast their votes in each segment, the TDP chief said and stated that money, silver articles and other material were distributed to the voters everywhere. Even voters were enrolled with fake graduate certificates, he said and observed that despite all such irregularities, the voters reposed confidence only in the TDP.

Making it clear that the people will not care for empty threats and tempting offers as the change has begun, he appealed to the ministers, ruling party MLAs and the officials not to become partners in the damage being caused by Jagan to the State. The TDP and the PDF cooperated with each other in the second preference votes, he said and thanked the CPI and the CPM for their support.

