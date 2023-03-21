26-year-old harasses, kills father for refusing pension money, gets lifer in AP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Ongole Additional Divisional Jurisdiction Court has sentenced a man to life in prison for brutally killing his father on Monday. According to the police, the deceased B Parasuramarao (71) had two sons and four daughters.

His youngest son, B Suresh Babu (26), the accused got addicted to alcohol and harassed his father for more money. Suresh also used to take away his father’s pension money. On June 06, 2020, he demanded his father give him `30,000. But Prasaruram refused to do so.

Enraged with his, he attacked his father with an iron rod and beat him up brutally. Suffering severe head injuries and blood loss, Parasuram died on spot. Upon receiving a complaint from Parasuram’s eldest son Rajendra Prasad, Martur police filed a case and started an investigation, and arrested Suresh. After hearing the public prosecutor’s arguments and inspecting the evidence, Ongole additional divisional jurisdiction court judge CH Ramesh sentenced Suresh to life in prison.

Bapatla district superintendent of police (SP) Vakul Jindal the investigation officials, and court monitoring personnel for taking all necessary action to ensure the accused was punished.

GUNTUR: The Ongole Additional Divisional Jurisdiction Court has sentenced a man to life in prison for brutally killing his father on Monday. According to the police, the deceased B Parasuramarao (71) had two sons and four daughters. His youngest son, B Suresh Babu (26), the accused got addicted to alcohol and harassed his father for more money. Suresh also used to take away his father’s pension money. On June 06, 2020, he demanded his father give him `30,000. But Prasaruram refused to do so. Enraged with his, he attacked his father with an iron rod and beat him up brutally. Suffering severe head injuries and blood loss, Parasuram died on spot. Upon receiving a complaint from Parasuram’s eldest son Rajendra Prasad, Martur police filed a case and started an investigation, and arrested Suresh. After hearing the public prosecutor’s arguments and inspecting the evidence, Ongole additional divisional jurisdiction court judge CH Ramesh sentenced Suresh to life in prison. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bapatla district superintendent of police (SP) Vakul Jindal the investigation officials, and court monitoring personnel for taking all necessary action to ensure the accused was punished.