Meaningful dialogue, not attacks expected in House: Pawan

Published: 21st March 2023 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan expressed dismay at the scuffle between the Ruling and Opposition party leaders in the State Assembly on Monday and described it as unfortunate. In a press release issued by the party, he condemned the alleged attacks by ruling party members on the Opposition for protesting against GO 1.

Stating that the government order was issued to stifle the voice of the Opposition, he said attacks on TDP MLA DBV Swamy and G Butchaiah Chowdary should be condemned by all. 

“We expect meaningful dialogue and debate in the Assembly. There is a need for an in-depth discussion on policy matters that are against people’s interests, but resorting to attacks for asking for a discussion on such issues is not appropriate,” the actor-politician expressed. 

Pawan observed that if such incidents continue, attacks will spill out of the House and onto the roads. “This is a mockery of democracy. Responsibility of upholding the dignity of the Assembly lies with the Chief Minister as he is the Leader of the House,” he pointed out.

