Naidu vows to continue fight till GO 1 is revoked 

Stating that a tsunami is about to sweep away YSRC, he urged TDP activists to take inspiration from the victory.

Published: 21st March 2023 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Naidu, TDP

TDP chief and Leader of Opposition congratulating winners of three MLC Graduates’ Constituencies at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Asserting that his party will continue its fight till GO 1 is rescinded, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition said, “The State government is not ashamed of issuing GO 1. Such government orders have never been promulgated in history”

Days after the three TDP candidates— Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, Kancherla Srikath and Ramgopal Reddy—won the MLC Graduates’ Constituencies, they called on Naidu at the party headquarters on Monday. The TDP chief congratulated them and lauded Ramgopal for successfully resisting rowdyism in Pulivendula. 

Claiming that people are fed up with the ‘psychos’ and thus TDP candidates won three Graduates’ MLC seats, Naidu asserted that the party will not run away from empty threats. “I have seen several crisis and know how to respond,” he maintained.

Stating that a tsunami is about to sweep away YSRC, he urged TDP activists to take inspiration from the victory. Naidu also thanked the PDF, CPI, CPM and Jana Sena.

Expressing concern over Jagan making officials of All India Services as partners in crime, the TDP chief questioned him for dishonouring the directions of the Election Commission and mounting pressure on the RO and SP.

Stating that TDP leaders and activists fought a relentless battle for almost 72 hours, he exclaimed, “How can they demand recounting of votes after the result is announced?”

