Project within allocations made to Karnataka, says MoS

Bisweshwar Tudu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a written reply to YSRCP MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy’s query to know if the impact of the Upper Bhadra Project on water availability in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh was taken into consideration or not while giving Upper Bhadra project a national project status, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bisweshwar Tudu said that the project is within allocations made to Karnataka by KWDT - I, which was made in accordance with guidelines of Central Water Commission.

Tudu further said that while KWDT has awarded the project, it has taken into consideration its impact on Rayalaseema and other places in the Krishna basin downstream. Only after studying the water availability in these regions, The project was awarded in 1976, he added. 

Notably, Upper Bhadra Project was declared a national project as per the allocations of Krishna River water by KWDT - 1, notified by the Centre in 1976 itself.

“In such cases, there is no need for seeking the opinion of the other states along the river course. In the High Powered Steering Committee meeting held in December 2021 to discuss Upper Bhadra Project, the CWC had discussed the objections raised by AP with officials of both States and later during the second meeting held in February 2022, it was announced that the project is within the allocations made by the KWDT-1,” Tudu added.

