Rare manuscripts need to be preserved: TTD EO

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The manuscript project of TTD should merge ideals and stand as an iconic project in the entire nation, said TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy. The EO held a review meeting on the project in SV Vedic University on Monday with the officials concerned to verify the progress of ongoing works.

He said that the scholars should do research on these rare manuscripts, which were scanned and treasured at SV Vedic University. “Out of 5,500 manuscript books brought from ASI, scanning of around 3,370 have been completed. A total of 2,11,313 manuscripts are available in the Talapatra Grandhas,” he added.

The EO learnt the process of research, scanning, cleaning of manuscripts and safeguarding techniques being used. The officials told him that very rare manuscripts are available in Jyothisha, Vedanta, Purana, and Kavyas, which need to be scanned on a priority basis.

“Such manuscripts are treasures of the country and need to be translated in Telugu. In coordination with the Sanatana Jeevan Trust the Manuscript Project of TTD should emerge top in the entire country”, he reiterated.

JEO (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi, Vice-Chancellor of SVVU Rani Sadasiva Murthy, manuscripts project Dy EO Vijayalakshmi, Registrar Radheshyam and others were present.

TIRUPATI: The manuscript project of TTD should merge ideals and stand as an iconic project in the entire nation, said TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy. The EO held a review meeting on the project in SV Vedic University on Monday with the officials concerned to verify the progress of ongoing works. He said that the scholars should do research on these rare manuscripts, which were scanned and treasured at SV Vedic University. “Out of 5,500 manuscript books brought from ASI, scanning of around 3,370 have been completed. A total of 2,11,313 manuscripts are available in the Talapatra Grandhas,” he added. The EO learnt the process of research, scanning, cleaning of manuscripts and safeguarding techniques being used. The officials told him that very rare manuscripts are available in Jyothisha, Vedanta, Purana, and Kavyas, which need to be scanned on a priority basis. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Such manuscripts are treasures of the country and need to be translated in Telugu. In coordination with the Sanatana Jeevan Trust the Manuscript Project of TTD should emerge top in the entire country”, he reiterated. JEO (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi, Vice-Chancellor of SVVU Rani Sadasiva Murthy, manuscripts project Dy EO Vijayalakshmi, Registrar Radheshyam and others were present.