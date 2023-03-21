Home States Andhra Pradesh

Resolve plaints on priority basis: GMC Commissioner 

Published: 21st March 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kirthi Chekuri

Civic chief Kirthi Chekuri

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Spandana programme should be conducted at every ward secretariat from 3 pm to 5 pm every day without fail and the grievances should be resolved as soon as possible, said GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri.

She received complaints from the people directly during the programme at the GMC office here on Monday. As many as 59 complaints were received from various departments. 

Speaking on the occasion, she said that, in order to ensure that the officials are accountable and resolve the issues of the people, a review meeting would be held with nodal officers to inspect the status of the complaints every week, she added. 

Additional commissioner P Roja, deputy commissioner B Srinivasa Rao, superintendent engineer Bhaskar, city planner Murthy, chief municipal health officer Dr Vijaya Lakshmi and other officials were also present.

