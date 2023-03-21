Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two interstate robbers held, booty worth Rs 18 lakh seized

These two met at Guntur jail and become acquaintances.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla police arrested two interstate robbers and recovered stolen gold as well as silver ornaments worth Rs 18.50 lakh from them on Monday. 

According to the police, the two accused were identified as S Durga Rao (45), an interstate robber hails from Machilipatnam.  

Several cases were booked against him at various police stations across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Orissa, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Another accused P Ramesh (23), a resident of Guntur, who is an alcoholic committed his first crime at the age of 12. He was also booked under various theft cases at various police stations. 

These two met at Guntur jail and become acquaintances. After getting released recently, they started robberies together. 

While investigating an unsolved robbery case, the Bapatla town police identified the two accused and arrested them. Bapatla district superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal lauded the entire team for nabbing the accused.

