MLC election defeat will not impact YSRC: Gudivada

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath on Tuesday said they will review the defeat in the recent MLC elections. Speaking to mediapersons, he said they will analyse the reasons for the defeat of the YSRC candidates in the graduate constituencies' MLC elections.

Mentioning that the YSRC has been maintaining its winning streak since the 2019 elections, he said the defeat in one election will not make much difference. There will be no bearing on it in the future, he felt. Amarnath said the YSRC will register a resounding victory in the 2024 elections.

“If India loses in one match against a weak opponent like Kenya, it does not mean India is weak. Similarly, the YSRC is not weak just because of defeat in the MLC elections,” he analysed.

Referring to the skill development corporation scam, the IT Minister said it was the biggest one in the country. In the guise of skill development, former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had resorted to committing Rs 371 crore scam.

Former IT minister Lokesh would have to go to jail for the irregularities that took place during his tenure. Already 10 persons were arrested in the case. More arrests are likely to take place in the coming days, he said.

