Home States Andhra Pradesh

MLC election defeat will not impact YSRC: Gudivada

In the guise of skill development, former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had resorted to commit Rs 371 crore scam.

Published: 22nd March 2023 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Gudivada Amarnath, Andhra IT MINISTER, AP IT MINISTER

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath . (File Photo | G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath on Tuesday said they will review the defeat in the recent MLC elections. Speaking to mediapersons, he said they will analyse the reasons for the defeat of the YSRC candidates in the graduate constituencies' MLC elections.

Mentioning that the YSRC has been maintaining its winning streak since the 2019 elections, he said the defeat in one election will not make much difference. There will be no bearing on it in the future, he felt. Amarnath said the YSRC will register a resounding victory in the 2024 elections.

“If India loses in one match against a weak opponent like Kenya, it does not mean India is weak. Similarly, the YSRC is not weak just because of defeat in the MLC elections,”  he analysed.

Referring to the skill development corporation scam, the IT Minister said it was the biggest one in the country.  In the guise of skill development, former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had resorted to committing Rs 371 crore scam.

Former IT minister Lokesh would have to go to jail for the irregularities that took place during his tenure. Already 10 persons were arrested in the case. More arrests are likely to take place in the coming days, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gudivada Amarnath MLC elections
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp