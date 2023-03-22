Plantation drive taken up at Kondaveedu Fort

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: All required action is being taken to develop Kondaveedu Fort in Palnadu district into a famous tourist spot in the State, said Palnadu forest department officer N Ramachandra Rao on Tuesday.

In order to increase awareness of the importance of forest resources, the UN has introduced the Agricultural Organisation of United Nations collaborative partnership on forests relevant organisations in the field.

As part of it, Nagaravanam was held at Kondaveedu Fort on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Palnadu forest department officer said that several medicinal plants were present in the forest area at Kondaveedu Fort. A large plantation drive has been taken up by the forest department to improve the greenery at the Fort, he added.

