YSRC, TDP to lock horns for MLC polls under MLA quota

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the election for seven MLCs under the MLAs quota is scheduled to be held on March 23, both the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP are putting in all their effort to secure a win for the party candidates.

While there are seven vacancies, as many as eight candidates, including seven from the YSRC and one from the TDP, are in the poll fray. Out of the total MLAs strength of 175, the YSRC has 151, TDP 23 and Janasena with an MLA. Apart from the 151 MLAs elected from the YSRC, the ruling party also has the support of four TDP MLAs and the lone Janasena MLA taking the total to 156.

However, two of the YSRC MLAs - Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy - revolted against the party and are likely to extend their support to the TDP nominee.

Against such a backdrop, the strength of the YSRC will be 154 along with the five MLAs from other parties supporting it. It is learnt that a total of 22 MLAs votes are required to elect each MLA and in the given scenario it is likely to be a cakewalk for all the seven nominees of the YSRC if all the votes cast by MLAs are valid.

Exuding confidence that the YSRC will certainly bag all the seven MLCs from the MLAs quota, YSRC senior leader G Srikanth Reddy told TNIE that they have conducted mock polling for MLAs to ensure all their votes are valid.

The YSRC divided its MLAs into seven groups (22 in each group) and the MLAs in each group cast their vote for the candidate endorsed by the party. Even if YSRCP gets the support of its two rebel MLAs, the number will be 21, the party will fall short of winning the MLC seat. The TDP issued a whip to all the MLAs asking them to vote in favour of the party nominee Panchumarthi Anuradha.

