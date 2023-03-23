Three killed in building collapse in Andhra's Maharanipeta

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tragedy struck a family within a few hours after celebrating the birthday of the youngest member of the family when a three storied building collapsed at Ramajogipeta in Maharanipeta in the wee hours of Thursday.

Three persons died and five were injured when the building collapsed after midnight. A pall of gloom descended in the area following the incident. The deceased were brother and sister of the family Anjali (14) and Durga Prasad (27)and a noodles vendor Chotu (17). The injured were identified as Saketi Rama Rao, Saketi Kalyani, Kommisetti Siva Sankar.

Revenue and police officials reached the spot and undertook relief operations with the NDRF teams. According to an eyewitness, they heard loud noise around 2 am and when they came out they saw the building collapsed like a pack of cards. Locals rescued two persons from the debris. DCP Sumit Garuda who reached the spot reviewed the relief operations.

He said the building was an old one. They are investigating into the reasons for the building collapse. Revenue divisional officer Hussain Saheb said a thorough investigation will be done to find out reasons for the sudden collapse of the building. The injured were admitted to King George Hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

