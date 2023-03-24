Home States Andhra Pradesh

419 schools to get facelift under Nadu-Nedu scheme

Guntur officials aim to revamp schools before academic year begins

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As officials have set a target to revamp schools before the start of the next academic year, works under the Mani Badi Nadu-Nedu initiative have picked pace.As many as 419 schools in the district are set to get a facelift with more than Rs 11.98 crore under the second phase of the State government’s flagship programme. Besides, works will also be taken up at 16 schools under the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC).

In the first phase, over 1,498 schools were revamped in the erstwhile Guntur district. Of the total, 563 schools are now part of Guntur district.As part of the initiative, the government aims at revamping existing infrastructure by taking up works to provide nine components at schools, including toilets with running water, drinking water supply, major and minor repairs, electrification with fans and tube lights, furniture for students and staff, green chalk boards, beautification (painting), English labs and constructing compound walls.

Following the implementation of National Education Policy-2020, classes III, IV and V were merged into nearby high schools, resulting in a surge in the number of students in schools. As a result, the classrooms were not sufficient to accommodate the students.

The highest allocation of Rs 2.62 crore was made for SKBM Municipal High School at AT Agraharam which has a strength of 1,700 students. A sum of Rs 2.51 crore was allotted to SKBPMC Municipal High School in Venugopala Nagar in the city as the strength has crossed 1,200. Both schools are set to get 14 additional classrooms.

