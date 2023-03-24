AP' new industrial development policy will boost industrial growth: CII

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Industry has welcomed the new industrial development policy 2023-27 released by the State government. Industrialists said the new policy was in line with the buzz created by the recently held Global Investors Summit. Plug and play industrial parks proposed in the policy will go a long way in attracting the new industries, said CII Vizag chairman and Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City CEO PP Lal Krishna.

He said, “Incentives proposed in the policy are favourable to industries. Pharma, IT, manufacturing and food processing and logistics are core sectors. Marketing, finance and technology are important for the growth of any industry. Industry always demands more, but the new policy by and large has been good.”

AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation vice-president M Sudheer said MSMEs should be allowed to pay upfront charges, land conversion charges, NALA charges and plan approval charges in four equal instalments. However, the new policy was taken in view of the positive response received at the GIS and will facilitate the realisation of MoUs, he felt.

The current industrial policy will lapse on March 31, 2023 and the new policy will be in force for four years from April 1. It reaffirmed the government’s focus on making the State as an international destination for investments. It also aims at generating more employment by leveraging the potential of MSMEs and chanelling the entrepreneurial talent of young generation. Recognising the importance of service sector in the State economy, more emphasis has been laid on it.

Focus has also been put on research and innovations and entrepreneurship development. Single desk portal facilitating time bound clearances for investments and the YSR AP One programme will be launched to provide end to end support to investors.

Salient features of industrial policy

Plug and play facilities to set up units

33% of land earmarked for MSMEs in new industrial parks

16.2% for SC entrepreneurs and 6% for STs

Private sector will be encouraged to set up industrial parks under PPP mode

YSR AP One to integrate services of all departments and provide end-to-end investor facilitation

Ready to build industrial areas in 25 acres or 50,000 sq ft

25% of building cost, up to Rs 1 crore,to be reimbursed

100% stamp duty exemption for land acquired for industrial parks

100% exemption of NALA charges

GST based online system to monitor status of MSMEs

VISAKHAPATNAM: Industry has welcomed the new industrial development policy 2023-27 released by the State government. Industrialists said the new policy was in line with the buzz created by the recently held Global Investors Summit. Plug and play industrial parks proposed in the policy will go a long way in attracting the new industries, said CII Vizag chairman and Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City CEO PP Lal Krishna. He said, “Incentives proposed in the policy are favourable to industries. Pharma, IT, manufacturing and food processing and logistics are core sectors. Marketing, finance and technology are important for the growth of any industry. Industry always demands more, but the new policy by and large has been good.” AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation vice-president M Sudheer said MSMEs should be allowed to pay upfront charges, land conversion charges, NALA charges and plan approval charges in four equal instalments. However, the new policy was taken in view of the positive response received at the GIS and will facilitate the realisation of MoUs, he felt.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The current industrial policy will lapse on March 31, 2023 and the new policy will be in force for four years from April 1. It reaffirmed the government’s focus on making the State as an international destination for investments. It also aims at generating more employment by leveraging the potential of MSMEs and chanelling the entrepreneurial talent of young generation. Recognising the importance of service sector in the State economy, more emphasis has been laid on it. Focus has also been put on research and innovations and entrepreneurship development. Single desk portal facilitating time bound clearances for investments and the YSR AP One programme will be launched to provide end to end support to investors. Salient features of industrial policy Plug and play facilities to set up units 33% of land earmarked for MSMEs in new industrial parks 16.2% for SC entrepreneurs and 6% for STs Private sector will be encouraged to set up industrial parks under PPP mode YSR AP One to integrate services of all departments and provide end-to-end investor facilitation Ready to build industrial areas in 25 acres or 50,000 sq ft 25% of building cost, up to Rs 1 crore,to be reimbursed 100% stamp duty exemption for land acquired for industrial parks 100% exemption of NALA charges GST based online system to monitor status of MSMEs