Former AP Press Academy chief Devireddy dies at 65

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior journalist and former chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Press Academy Devireddy Srinath Reddy passed away on Wednesday. He was 65. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. He was suffering from ill-health for quite some time and passed away while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad.

His last rites will be performed at his native village Kovaramguttapalli in Kadapa district. Devireddy served as the president of Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) Kadapa district unit for 24 years. He also served as the APUWJ State secretary.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed his profound grief over the death of Devireddy. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Devireddy and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

