Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former AP Press Academy chief Devireddy dies at 65

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Devireddy and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Published: 24th March 2023 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Devireddy Srinath Reddy appointed as AP press academy chairman.

Andhra Pradesh Devireddy Srinath Reddy . (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior journalist and former chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Press Academy Devireddy Srinath Reddy passed away on Wednesday. He was 65. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. He was suffering from ill-health for quite some time and passed away while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad.

His last rites will be performed at his native village Kovaramguttapalli in Kadapa district. Devireddy served as the president of Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) Kadapa district unit for 24 years. He also served as the APUWJ State secretary.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed his profound grief over the death of Devireddy. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Devireddy and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devireddy Srinath Reddy
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp