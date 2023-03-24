Rs 352.8-crore rail line doubling project in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the doubling of the rail line between Gooty and Pendekallu in Andhra Pradesh. The 29.2 km rail line project will be taken up at an estimated cost of `352.8 crore. Indian Railways has already sanctioned doubling of the railway line between Pendekallu and Guntur as part of the Guntakal - Guntur doubling project, for which works are already in progress.

Similarly, another critical section in the region i.e., Gooty – Dharmavaram was converted into a double line section recently.As such, doubling of the 29.2 km railway line between Gooty and Pendekallu railway stations will enable seamless movement of trains along the double lines between Hyderabad/Secunderabad and Bengaluru and beyond in both directions.

The doubling of the critical section, along with the other doubling projects being taken up simultaneously in the region, will help promote socio-economic development. The industry in the region will benefit with the faster movement of goods trains, while passengers can benefit with the increase in the average speed of trains in the sections.

South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said the doubling of Gooty – Pendekallu will bridge the vital section with other double line networks in the division. The project will help decongest rail traffic in the critical section and provide an opportunity to operate more trains. Both passengers and freight customers will benefit from the rail line doubling of this section, the SCR GM added.

