TDP pulls off surprise victory, bags MLC seat under MLA quota

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a setback to the ruling YSRC and boost to the morale of the Opposition TDP, the latter wrested one MLC seat under the MLA quota despite the former having adequate numbers in its favour—signalling that a few MLAs cross voted in support of the yellow party.

It may be recalled that the ruling party had lost three MLC seats in the Graduates’ constituencies to the TDP. The YSRC won six of the seven MLC seats under the MLA quota. Although the TDP did not have sufficient strength, it nominated Panchumarthi Anuradha.

With four rebel MLAs extending support to the YSRC, the party had issued a whip directing all TDP legislators to extend support to the party pick.It has been learnt that two YSRC MLAs, besides the two rebel legislators, voted in favour of the TDP nominee.

Anuradha secured 23 votes as against the required 22 even as the party strength was 19. While five candidates of the YSRC polled 22 votes each, two of them—Jayamangala Venkataramana and Kola Guruvulu —got 21 votes each. Guruvulu was eliminated after the second preferential votes were counted.

Technically, the TDP has 23 MLAs. However, four of its legislators support the YSRC, limiting its strength to 19.Despite the YSRC having a strength of 156 of the total 175 MLAs, including support of four TDP and one Jana Sena MLAs, all its seven candidates together secured 152 votes.

Two YSRC MLAs, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, who have publicly expressed their differences with the party in the party are said to have voted in favour of the TDP nominee.

After reports of YSRC MLA Undavalli Sridevi voting for Anuradha emerged, she refuted the allegations and pointed out that she and her daughter had met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday morning. She said, “I am being targeted as I am a Dalit and come from Amaravati capital region.”

Before the election, both parties conducted mock polling with the YSRC dividing its legislators into groups of seven (22 in each group) to avoid invalid voting. After the election officers declared that all 175 votes polled were valid, the YSRC leadership expressed confidence in winning all seats. After the results were declared, the TDP rank and file congregated at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri to celebrate Anuradha’s win. TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu, along with party MLAs and other leaders, took part in the celebrations and distributed sweets. Congratulating Anuradha on winning the MLC seat, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said, “The party winning with 23 votes on 23rd of the month is God’s script.”

TDP MLA Payyavula Kesav said the results proved that Naidu is the only alternative to the State. “The legislators reposed trust in the leadership of Naidu as they did not have faith in the YSRC government,” he expressed.On the other hand, the YSRC said Naidu’s ‘talent’ of luring MLAs has worked. Party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said they made all efforts to win the election after the TDP fielded its candidate.“We have identified the two MLAs who voted in favour of the TDP, but their names cannot be revealed. We will take appropriate action against them at the right time,” he explained.

Winners from YSRC

Secured 22 first preference votes: Marri Rajasekhar, Ch Yesuratnam, Bommi Israel, Pothula Sunita, Penmetsa Varaha Venkata

Elected after second preference votes: Suryanarayana Raju & Jayamangala Venkataramana

