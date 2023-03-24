Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD rolls out highest-ever budget of Rs 4,411.68 cr

This is the highest budget estimates approved by any trust board since the inception of the temple body in 1933.

Published: 24th March 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

TTD

ighting and illuminations at Tirumala temple as part of Ekadasi festival in Tirumala.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) released its budget of Rs 4,411.68 crore for the financial year 2023-24. This is the highest budget estimates approved by any trust board since the inception of the temple body in 1933.

Releasing the budget, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, along with Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, on Wednesday, said that post-Covid pandemic, the Hundi revenue has increased in an incredible manner.

“The Hundi collections stood at Rs 1,500 crore in 2022-23 as against Rs 1,200 crore before Covid. Similarly, the virtual sevas during Covid period and also the interests on bank deposits post-Covid have impacted the TTD revenue,” he said.

Briefing the various development activities approved by TTD board, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Srinivasa Setu. It is likely to be completed in April.

In connection with the State festival of Sri Rama Navami, Jagan will present silk vastrams on behalf of the government on April 5.The TTD gave its nod to lay a road between Alipiri and Vakulamata temple, he added.

