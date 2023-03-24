Two held for selling ganja in Tadepalli

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tadepalli police arrested two persons and seized around 3 kg ganja from them on Thursday. The local police have increased the vigil on illegal transportation, consumption of ganja and other anti-social activities in the vacant areas under Tadepalli police station limits. The two accused M Pruthvi (23) and G Tambi Kumar (30), residents of Gundimeda village in Tadepalli mandal decided to sell ganja to make easy money. They both went to Araku and bought 3 kgs of ganja worth Rs 8,000 and decided to sell it in their village. Tadepalli CI Seshagiri Rao said that, they have increased vigil to prevent ganja consumption in the area.

