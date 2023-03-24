Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two held for selling ganja in Tadepalli

The local police have increased the vigil on illegal transportation, consumption of ganja and other anti-social activities in the vacant areas under Tadepalli police station limits.

Published: 24th March 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

ganja raid

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tadepalli police arrested two persons and seized around 3 kg ganja from them on Thursday. The local police have increased the vigil on illegal transportation, consumption of ganja and other anti-social activities in the vacant areas under Tadepalli police station limits. The two accused M Pruthvi (23) and G Tambi Kumar (30), residents of Gundimeda village in Tadepalli mandal decided to sell ganja to make easy money.  They both went to Araku and bought 3 kgs of ganja worth Rs 8,000 and decided to sell it in their village. Tadepalli CI Seshagiri Rao said that, they have increased vigil to prevent ganja consumption in the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp