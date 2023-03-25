Home States Andhra Pradesh

10 TDP MLAs suspended for ruckus in House

They urged the Speaker to take up the adjournment motion on the cancellation of GO.

Published: 25th March 2023 11:04 AM

Andhra Pradesh Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram addressing media at his residence in Vijayawada on Sunday

Andhra Pradesh Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the final day of the Budget Session on Friday, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram suspended 10 TDP MLAs from the House for crossing the red line. Demanding abolition of GO No 1, the TDP MLAs raised slogans and rushed into the well and climbed the Speaker’s podium crossing the red line, which invites automatic suspension of the members.

They urged the Speaker to take up the adjournment motion on the cancellation of GO. However, the Speaker turned down their request saying that he would take a decision only after the end of Question Hour.

The suspended TDP MLAs included K Atchannaidu, G Butchaiah Chowdary, N Chinarajappa, PGVR Naidu, G Rammohan, V Ramakrishna Babu, G Ravi Kumar, E Sambasiva Rao, D Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and M Ramaraju.

