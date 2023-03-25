Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan releases welfare calendar for 2023-24

The Assembly on Friday passed the AP Appropriation Bill, 2023 by voice vote enabling the State government to spend Rs 2.79 lakh crore in the financial year 2023-24 beginning April 1.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: The State budgets presented since 2019, have made one point clear that the government is committed to fulfilling all the promises made to the people, asserted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the House, Jagan said the present budget as well as the previous ones presented by his government are women, farmers and Gram Swaraj-oriented and the present one is meant to ensure social justice for BCs SCs, STs and minorities.

He also released the calendar of the welfare programmes for the financial year 2023-24. “Every assurance given to the people will be kept with the timely release of funds for the welfare programmes, which are being implemented and will be implemented as mentioned in the calendar issued at the end of the budget session,” he averred.

