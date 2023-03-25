AP cops launch ‘Sankalpam’ to eradicate drug menace

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With an initiative to increase awareness among the public against illegal transportation and consumption of drugs, Bapatla and Prakasam district police departments have jointly launched Sankalpam- Fight Against Drugs programme at an event held at Bapatla Engineering College.

Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal said that the objective of the programme is to eradicate drugs taking root in educational institutions. “Drug consumption starts with an intention of having fun or doing adventure and slowly leads to addiction, which often pushes the youth to their extremes.

The police officers will conduct awareness programs on the ill effects of drug use, legal action, punishments and how to get rid of drug addiction in an innovative way, as to attract teenagers and students and make it more impactful.”

Further explaining the features of the initiative, Vakul Jindal said a committee will be formed at every college and a drop box would be set up through which students, parents, teachers and other personnel can report of any drug use. The police are also planning to give Drug Aware Institution certificates to the educational institutions that would be part of the programme and follow all rules and regulations to prevent drug consumption at college premises.

Helpline number released

To report any drug dealer or case of drug consumption, people can call the SHO of the concerned police station or SP Bapatla helpline number 8333813228. The details of the informants would be kept confidential.

