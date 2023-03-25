Home States Andhra Pradesh

Employees’ proposal on health scheme in AP agreed

The Chief Secretary promised to resolve the pending issues related to the PRC at the earliest.

Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary

Special Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The meeting held by Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy with representatives of the employees’ associations on Friday, agreed on the proposal of employees to transfer their contribution amount towards the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) to the Aarogyasri Trust from the Finance Department.

During the meeting held at the Secretariat, issues related to the EHS and other pending demands pertaining to the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) were discussed. The Chief Secretary promised to resolve the pending issues related to the PRC at the earliest.

Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) MT Krishna Babu, while explaining the steps being taken for effective implementation of the EHS, informed that the file related to the extension of time for medical reimbursement till March 31, 2024, is pending with the Finance Department now.

Secretaries (Finance) Chiranjeevi Chowdary and K Satyanarayana explained the payments of GPF, APGLI, TA and others to the employees’ association leaders. Bandi Srinivasa Rao and others took various issues related to the employees to the notice of the government.

Venkatarami Reddy said as assured during the previous meeting to release Rs 3,000 crore to clear the dues of employees by the end of March, the government has paid Rs 2,660 crore so far and the remaining amount will be paid soon. The officials promised to pay Rs 1,554 crore towards the contribution of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) of employees, he said.

