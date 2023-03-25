Govt backs development of soft tennis: Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “The State government will provide full support for the development of soft tennis,” stated Minister for Sports RK Roja. Andhra Pradesh soft tennis women’s team calls on Roja at her office in the secretariat on Friday.

On this occasion, Minister Roja said that the State government is working towards the development of sports across the State. All the necessary sports facilities will be provided to the players, she added.

She lauded the players and said, “Winning a bronze medal in the 19th National Senior Soft Tennis Championship held in Odisha from March 19 to 23 and qualifying for the National Games to be held in Goa is a good result.”

“We will provide full support to the National Junior Soft Tennis Championship to be organized in the State in the month of July and all facilities will be provided for the development of soft tennis. Jobs were given in the sports quota by their government” she added.

Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association Daram Naveen Kumar, Kadapa District Secretary D Munaiah, Anantapur District Executive Secretary C Shekhar and others participated in this programme.

