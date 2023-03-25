Home States Andhra Pradesh

Govt backs development of soft tennis: Minister

On this occasion, Minister Roja said that the State government is working towards the development of sports across the State.

Published: 25th March 2023 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MLA RK Roja. (File Photo)

Minister for Sports RK Roja. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “The State government will provide full support for the development of soft tennis,” stated Minister for Sports RK Roja. Andhra Pradesh soft tennis women’s team calls on Roja at her office in the secretariat on Friday.

On this occasion, Minister Roja said that the State government is working towards the development of sports across the State. All the necessary sports facilities will be provided to the players, she added.

She lauded the players and said, “Winning a bronze medal in the 19th National Senior Soft Tennis Championship held in Odisha from March 19 to 23 and qualifying for the National Games to be held in Goa is a good result.”

“We will provide full support to the National Junior Soft Tennis Championship to be organized in the State in the month of July and all facilities will be provided for the development of soft tennis. Jobs were given in the sports quota by their government” she added.

Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association Daram Naveen Kumar, Kadapa District Secretary D Munaiah, Anantapur District Executive Secretary C Shekhar and others participated in this programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
soft tennis RK Roja
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp