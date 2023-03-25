I-T heat on Naidu for Rs 143-crore fraud: Chief Minister Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and his associates are facing an investigation from Income Tax and other central agencies for looting public money worth Rs 143 cr between 2014 and 2019. CM Jagan said that the I-T department served notices on Chandrababu Naidu.

Corroborating the sequence of events explained by the minister for IT and industries Gudivada Amaranth, who earlier issued a statement in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday, on how the TDP president allegedly looted Rs 143 crore public money through kickbacks from the contractors, the Chief Minister explained the modus operandi adopted by

Chandrababu Naidu. Jagan said that I-T department conducted raids on Manoj Vasudev Pardasanny, a representative of Shapoorji Pallonji, the contractors of Secretariat, High Court, the Assembly and the TIDCO houses in November 2019.

“After receiving crucial information in February 2020, the I-T department conducted raids on the house of Srinivas, ex-personal assistant of Chandrababu Naidu, where they secured more information. All that information and evidence were compiled by the investigation division of the I-T department in its appraisal report, which also included the statements and signatures of the accused in the case,” he explained.

The CM said Manoj, an accused in the case, had met Naidu in 2019 and was directed to meet his PA P Srinivas.“As instructed, Manoj met Srinivas and was in turn asked for a cut of 5 per cent of the Rs 7,000 crore works being done by Shapoorji Pallonji, that is Rs 143 crore.”

“After Manoj met Srinivas, who was attached to Vinay Nangal and Vicky Jain, in turn, guided him to five shell companies (vinay - 3 companies and vikcy - 2 companies) and told to transact money, which they said will be re-routed. As instructed, Manoj transferred money to Hiagreevam Annal Shalakha, Naolin, and Everett. In fact, Manoj does not know who these people were and was coerced into giving funds, when he said Shapoorji Pallonji can not give it. Manoj’s statement to this effect was recorded by the I-T officials,” the Chief Minister said.

According to him, after the money was transferred to these shell companies using fake invoices, work order etc., the funds were re-routed to RVR Raghu, Krishna, Narayan, Srikanth, Aniket Balota, who in turn re-routed them to Chandrababu Naidu. “These facts were clearly explained with evidence in the IT Appraise report of the case,” he said.

The Chief Minister said, “Manoj was even made to collect the amount from L&T company, which was also executing different works in Amaravati region, which included construction of High Court building.

“The siphoning of the public money was done in a systematic manner. Manoj has given Rs 15 crore in the form of dinars to Chandrababu Naidu. During the investigation, Manoj has provided evidence of the same to the I-T department,” the Chief Minister said and added that Raghu was a close relative of media baron Ramoji Rao

On the occasion, he also reminded the House about the alleged modus operandi of Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam. “Yogesh Gupta, who played an important role in the scam in re-routing Rs 371 crore in five phases over a period of three months, also had a hand in this loot of public money,” he said.

“While the TDP president pocketed public money and misused it for buying public representatives in elections and for selfish political gains, the YSRCP government has been working hard to improve the lives of the poor by implementing a plethora of welfare schemes and transferring money directly into their accounts through DBT,” he said.

Earlier, Gudivada Amarnath at length explained the sequence of transactions and people involved and how the siphoned-off amount from the infrastructure project for the election funds for TDP was transferred.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and his associates are facing an investigation from Income Tax and other central agencies for looting public money worth Rs 143 cr between 2014 and 2019. CM Jagan said that the I-T department served notices on Chandrababu Naidu. Corroborating the sequence of events explained by the minister for IT and industries Gudivada Amaranth, who earlier issued a statement in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday, on how the TDP president allegedly looted Rs 143 crore public money through kickbacks from the contractors, the Chief Minister explained the modus operandi adopted by Chandrababu Naidu. Jagan said that I-T department conducted raids on Manoj Vasudev Pardasanny, a representative of Shapoorji Pallonji, the contractors of Secretariat, High Court, the Assembly and the TIDCO houses in November 2019.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “After receiving crucial information in February 2020, the I-T department conducted raids on the house of Srinivas, ex-personal assistant of Chandrababu Naidu, where they secured more information. All that information and evidence were compiled by the investigation division of the I-T department in its appraisal report, which also included the statements and signatures of the accused in the case,” he explained. The CM said Manoj, an accused in the case, had met Naidu in 2019 and was directed to meet his PA P Srinivas.“As instructed, Manoj met Srinivas and was in turn asked for a cut of 5 per cent of the Rs 7,000 crore works being done by Shapoorji Pallonji, that is Rs 143 crore.” “After Manoj met Srinivas, who was attached to Vinay Nangal and Vicky Jain, in turn, guided him to five shell companies (vinay - 3 companies and vikcy - 2 companies) and told to transact money, which they said will be re-routed. As instructed, Manoj transferred money to Hiagreevam Annal Shalakha, Naolin, and Everett. In fact, Manoj does not know who these people were and was coerced into giving funds, when he said Shapoorji Pallonji can not give it. Manoj’s statement to this effect was recorded by the I-T officials,” the Chief Minister said. According to him, after the money was transferred to these shell companies using fake invoices, work order etc., the funds were re-routed to RVR Raghu, Krishna, Narayan, Srikanth, Aniket Balota, who in turn re-routed them to Chandrababu Naidu. “These facts were clearly explained with evidence in the IT Appraise report of the case,” he said. The Chief Minister said, “Manoj was even made to collect the amount from L&T company, which was also executing different works in Amaravati region, which included construction of High Court building. “The siphoning of the public money was done in a systematic manner. Manoj has given Rs 15 crore in the form of dinars to Chandrababu Naidu. During the investigation, Manoj has provided evidence of the same to the I-T department,” the Chief Minister said and added that Raghu was a close relative of media baron Ramoji Rao On the occasion, he also reminded the House about the alleged modus operandi of Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam. “Yogesh Gupta, who played an important role in the scam in re-routing Rs 371 crore in five phases over a period of three months, also had a hand in this loot of public money,” he said. “While the TDP president pocketed public money and misused it for buying public representatives in elections and for selfish political gains, the YSRCP government has been working hard to improve the lives of the poor by implementing a plethora of welfare schemes and transferring money directly into their accounts through DBT,” he said. Earlier, Gudivada Amarnath at length explained the sequence of transactions and people involved and how the siphoned-off amount from the infrastructure project for the election funds for TDP was transferred.