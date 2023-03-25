Home States Andhra Pradesh

Include Boya community in ST list, State urges Centre

The inclusion may have only negligible impact on the Group 1 posts, which come under the non-zoning category.

Published: 25th March 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

AP Legislative Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Legislative Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution, urging the Centre to include the Boya/Valmiki community residing in the erstwhile districts of Anantapur, Kurnool, Kadapa and Chittoor in the list of STs. The State Assembly also adopted another resolution, requesting the Centre to amend the

Constitution to extend SC status to members of SCs in India, who have converted to Christianity.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the inclusion of the Boya/Valmiki community in the list of STs would not affect the interests of the STs living in the Agency areas in the State.

“The inclusion of the Boya/Valmiki community people in the ST list doesn’t reduce the quota of the STs of the Agency areas in government jobs or educational institutions as the zoning system is in force as per the six-point formula,” he explained.

The inclusion may have only a negligible impact on the Group 1 posts, which come under the non-zoning category. It will be negligible as only 386 Group 1 posts have been notified for the past 10 years and the 6% reservation only amounts to a meagre 21 or 22 posts, the Chief Minister elaborated.

AP Legislative Assembly Centre Boya/Valmiki community
