Only 14 of 97 PSUs submitted fiscal statements: CAG

Says 17 PSUs in State make profits, 17 others in the red; suggests govt to take appropriate decision on revival or closure of 21 inactive units

Published: 25th March 2023 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 11:07 AM

Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Comptroller and Auditor General of India. (Photo | PTI)

By P Hareesh
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has stated that of the total 97 working Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in the State, it received financial statements for 2021-22 from 14 PSUs only up to September 30, 2022. Financial statements of 44 PSUs have been pending for three or more years. As many as 21 PSUs have not even submitted their first accounts since their inception.

“As a result of the audit of CAG from October 2021 to September 2022, statutory auditors of three PSUs revised their audit reports. Significant comments highlighting inaccuracies in the financial statements impacting profitability by Rs 25.54 crore and assets/ liabilities by Rs 2,001.68 crore were issued,’’ the CAG revealed.

In its report on the State Finances Audit Report for the fiscal ended on March 31, 2022, the CAG after analysing the functioning of the PSUs suggested the government to review the functioning of all loss-making PSUs and take necessary steps to improve their financial position. With respect to the inactive ones, the CAG said the government may review the inactive undertakings and take appropriate decisions on their revival or closure.

Andhra Pradesh has 17 PSUs, which are running in profits and another 17 are making losses, said the CAG, which analysed the financial position of 34 PSUs. According to the CAG, as on March 31, 2022, there were 118 PSUs in AP and of which 97 are working and 21 inactive. In 2021-22, 34 PSUs registered an annual turnover of Rs 86,101.03 crore, which was equal to 7.16% of the GSDP of AP.

“As on March 31, 2022, the investment of the State government in equity and long-term loans in 54 PSUs stood at Rs 5,848.13 crore against the total investment of Rs 1,18,108.19 crore as of that date,’’ the CAG observed and said the outstanding long terms loans of the government in the PSUs as on March 31, 2022, increased to Rs 881.81 crore from Rs 593.46 crore in 2020-21.

The CAG analysed that 17 PSUs earned profits (Rs 1,483.96 crore), while 17 PSUs incurred losses (Rs 3,723.98 crore). “As on March 31, 2022, the accumulated loss to the tune of Rs 26,531.43 crore in 17 loss-making PSUs has completely eroded their net worth Rs 18,084.34 crore,’’ the CAG found.

The maximum erosion of shareholders’ funds was noticed in three State DISCOMs, where the negative net worth of the APSPDCL, the APCPDCL and the APEPDCL stood at Rs 13,456.10 crore, Rs 9,406.98 crore
and Rs 7,136.41 crore respectively as on March 31, 2022,’’ it pointed out.

Suggesting the government to review the functioning of all loss-making PSUs and take necessary steps to improve their financial performance, the CAG also felt the need to issue instructions to administrative departments to set targets for individual PSUs to furnish the accounts in time, besides strictly monitoring the clearance of arrears.

TAGS
Comptroller and Auditor General
