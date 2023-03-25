YSRC suspends 4 rebel MLAs for cross-voting for TDP in MLC polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC on Friday suspended four of its legislators for cross-voting in favour of the Opposition TDP in the MLC elections under MLA quota, which enabled the Opposition party to win one of the seven seats that went for polls on Thursday. The party said the four MLAs, including three from Nellore, were suspended for their alleged anti-party activities.

It may be recalled that the TDP, which technically had the support of just 19 MLAs, polled 23 votes and went on to win one MLC seat. TDP’s Panchumarthi Anuradha secured four votes of the ruling YSRC. Soon after the results were announced, the YSRC said that it had identified those who had resorted to cross-voting.

As a result, the party suspended Anam Ramnarayana Reddy (Venkatagiri constituency), Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy (Nellore Rural), Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy (Udayagiri) and Undavalli Sridevi (Tadikonda) on Friday.

“Our internal probe revealed that some MLAs have been lured to cross-vote and a decision to suspend them was taken by party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in consultation with the disciplinary committee,’’ YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said and alleged that each MLA was offered Rs 10 to Rs 20 crore to vote in favour of the TDP.

Sajjala said Jagan Mohan Reddy had been telling some legislators, who are not in a position to win the next elections as per surveys that they would not be given tickets to contest the 2024 elections.

He, however, said Jagan had assured such MLAs of alternate posts. “The four MLAs might have feared their future and crossed the line. There is no question of allowing such indiscipline,’’ Sajjala asserted. YSRCP general secretary added that it was not the dissent and disappointment among the leaders that made them work against the party but Naidu’s allurement.

“We firmly believe that a large amount of money changed hands,’’ he said and added that the MLAs might have been lured either with money or seats to contest in the next elections. He said that the four MLAs were not available to seek clarification. “If it is disappointment or dissent, we can convince them. But, here the issue is money,’’ he alleged.

Responding to his suspension, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy welcomed the decision and said he was honoured for his loyalty towards Jagan Mohan Reddy. “I had resigned as an MLA and stood in support of Jagan Mohan Reddy. There are some senior leaders in YSRC who are not good at heart. There is no respect for MLAs in the party and several legislators are not happy,’’ he said.

Welcoming the move, Sridhar Reddy said though he has no issue with his suspension, the manner it was done was not right. He said the party did not issue show cause notice. The Election Commission should take note of it and register a case against Sajjala, he said. Kotamreddy sought to know on what basis the party has taken action against Mekapati and Undvalli Sridevi.

“Myself and Anam criticised the party openly but what is the proof that the party has against the other two? The YSRC leadership is alleging that we took the money. If that is the case, how much did the defected TDP and Jana Sena Party members take from the YSRCP?’’ he questioned.

