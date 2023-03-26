16.6 km third traction line commissioned in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) has commissioned the 16.6 km third rail line between Errupalem and Cheruvu Madhavaram stations. The section is part of an important third rail line project in the grand trunk route of Vijayawada - Kazipet covering Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States.

The section is a crucial rail link on the grand trunk route connecting the northern parts of India with the southern region. It is one of the busiest routes and witnesses continuous passenger and freight traffic towards the eastern and southern parts of the country from all directions.

To decongest the vital and oversaturated section, Vijayawada - Kazipet tripling and electrification project was sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 1,952 crore for a distance of 219 km (Andhra Pradesh – 35 km and Telangana – 184 km). The electrified section of the third rail line between Vijayawada's new west cabin and Cheruvu Madhavaram cabin for a distance of 16.7 km was commissioned in September 2022.

Out of the total distance of the third electrified rail line between Errupalem and Cheruvu Madhavaram, a 5.5 km stretch falls in Telangana and the rest in AP. Commissioning of the third traction line will ease congestion in both freight and passenger traffic.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain complimented the entire team of the Vijayawada division and the construction organisation for successfully commissioning the third traction line between Cheruvu Madhavaram and Errupalem. He opined that the completion of the Kazipet – Vijayawada rail line tripling and electrification project will ease congestion in the oversaturated route.

