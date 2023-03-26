Home States Andhra Pradesh

All set for G20 conference in Vizag, govt to showcase AP’s rich culture

CM to attend inaugural ceremony on March 28; city beautification taken up with `157 cr

Published: 26th March 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

G20

G20 conference to be held in Vizag on March 28 and 29

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: All arrangements are in place for the G20 conference scheduled to be held in Vizag on March 28 and 29, said Minister for Health Vidadala Rajini, who is also the District Incharge Minister. 
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the inaugural programme on March 28. Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will formally inaugurate the conference.

Speaking to mediapersons after the final review meeting on the G20 conference here on Saturday, Rajini said the Chief Minister had accorded top priority to Visakhapatnam. Beautification of Vizag was taken up for the Global Investors Summit and the G20 conference at a cost of `157 crore and most of the works are permanent in nature.

Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh said over 200 delegates from different countries are attending the conference. Facilities with regard to transport and boarding for the visiting foreign delegates have already been completed. Basic infrastructure has been given a fresh impetus in the areas where the foreign delegates are expected to visit during the conference in the city. 

BT road works on a stretch of 40 km, painting works for a distance of 24 km and construction of footpaths for 10 km were taken up on a permanent basis. “Visakhapatnam is a beautiful city and all steps have been taken to showcase the beauty of the city and the rich culture of AP during the G20 conference,” he said.
Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath said several European Union nations are also participating in the G20 conference. The vast investment opportunities in AP will be highlighted during the conference, he said.

Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y Srilakshmi, Municipal Administration Director Pravin Kumar, District Collector A Mallikharjun, Commissioner of Police Ch Srikanth, GVMC Commissioner  P Raja Babu, MP MVV Satyanarayana, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and others were present.

