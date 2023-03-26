Andhra Pradesh: Temperature on continuous rise in summer

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Over the past several decades, there has been a general trend of increasing summer temperatures in many parts of the world. Climate change, pollution, deforestation, and rising sea levels all contribute to the gradual increase in temperatures during the summer.

The country has witnessed its hottest February since 1901, according to which the Indian Metrological Department stated that the average maximum temperature in February was highest in 2023 over all of India, especially North West India and second highest over Central India since 1901.

Dr Sagili Karunasagar, Scientist CLACD Head, Meteorological Centre at Amaravati, said, “Every year, the maximum temperature records a surge. But its effectiveness depends on the region and differs place to place.”

Summer outlook for Andhra Pradesh

As per the maximum temperature outlook for the season in Andhra Pradesh, the Rayalaseema region is expected to experience normal temperatures, while the Coastal Andhra Pradesh, especially the northern region, will experience above-normal temperatures. For the minimum temperature outlook, Rayalaseema will experience almost normal temperatures, and the north coastal region of Andhra Pradesh will experience below-normal temperatures.

“The effect of climate change and global warming has been harsh on the farmers. IMD will be releasing an impact-based forecast from time to time with colour codes green, yellow, orange and red. We are working in collaboration with all departments to provide accurate predictions.” While Dr Chetti Praveen Kumar, a research fellow at Agro-Economic Research Centre, said that there is a significant gap between the farmers, the government, and the public in north-coastal Andhra Pradesh.

“Farmers in north AP are not as well versed with the latest updates regarding techniques, equipment and communication. They mostly opt for cultivating crops needed for them in the long run than what is needed in the market. But most farmers here believe natural farming is feasible in the present situation. However, it is complex to adopt, challenging to practice and can be practised only on a large scale.”

Heat waves and thunderstorms

Influenced by factors such as El Niño and La Niña, the Indian Ocean Dipole, and the sea surface temperatures (SST) of the Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, and the Bay of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh is known for experiencing the pre-monsoon season (March to May), when temperatures start to rise and, in terms of precipitation, it receives little to no rainfall, thunderstorms, or heat waves.

“We have a lot of thunderstorms in store for the pre-monsoon season. If we look at the number of extreme events such as heat or cold waves, heavy rains, or cloud bursts, they have been increasing in recent times.”

VISAKHAPATNAM: Over the past several decades, there has been a general trend of increasing summer temperatures in many parts of the world. Climate change, pollution, deforestation, and rising sea levels all contribute to the gradual increase in temperatures during the summer. The country has witnessed its hottest February since 1901, according to which the Indian Metrological Department stated that the average maximum temperature in February was highest in 2023 over all of India, especially North West India and second highest over Central India since 1901. Dr Sagili Karunasagar, Scientist CLACD Head, Meteorological Centre at Amaravati, said, “Every year, the maximum temperature records a surge. But its effectiveness depends on the region and differs place to place.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Summer outlook for Andhra Pradesh As per the maximum temperature outlook for the season in Andhra Pradesh, the Rayalaseema region is expected to experience normal temperatures, while the Coastal Andhra Pradesh, especially the northern region, will experience above-normal temperatures. For the minimum temperature outlook, Rayalaseema will experience almost normal temperatures, and the north coastal region of Andhra Pradesh will experience below-normal temperatures. “The effect of climate change and global warming has been harsh on the farmers. IMD will be releasing an impact-based forecast from time to time with colour codes green, yellow, orange and red. We are working in collaboration with all departments to provide accurate predictions.” While Dr Chetti Praveen Kumar, a research fellow at Agro-Economic Research Centre, said that there is a significant gap between the farmers, the government, and the public in north-coastal Andhra Pradesh. “Farmers in north AP are not as well versed with the latest updates regarding techniques, equipment and communication. They mostly opt for cultivating crops needed for them in the long run than what is needed in the market. But most farmers here believe natural farming is feasible in the present situation. However, it is complex to adopt, challenging to practice and can be practised only on a large scale.” Heat waves and thunderstorms Influenced by factors such as El Niño and La Niña, the Indian Ocean Dipole, and the sea surface temperatures (SST) of the Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, and the Bay of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh is known for experiencing the pre-monsoon season (March to May), when temperatures start to rise and, in terms of precipitation, it receives little to no rainfall, thunderstorms, or heat waves. “We have a lot of thunderstorms in store for the pre-monsoon season. If we look at the number of extreme events such as heat or cold waves, heavy rains, or cloud bursts, they have been increasing in recent times.”