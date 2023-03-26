AP police recover property worth Rs 2 crore, Inter-state gang held

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Venkatagiri Kota Police of Chittoor district arrested a notorious inter-state seven-member-gang for involving in various thefts and recovered Rs 2 crore worth of property that includes 1.6-kilo gold, 6.5-kilo silver, three cars, and six motorbikes from them.

V. Kota police have arrested a gang of seven interstate robbers who were in possession of 1.6 kg gold, 6.5 kg silver, 3 cars, and 6 two-wheelers worth around Rs 2 crores. The gang was involved in thefts with malicious intent to make money in an easy way @APPOLICE100 pic.twitter.com/39aTdqyUhS — Chittoor District Police (@ChittoorPolice) March 25, 2023

The accused were identified as M Tirupati (35), N Sudhakar (33), K Chinnaswamy (57), S Aravind (24), M Siva (45), S Chandra Prakash (23), S Kalai Selvan (37).

Disclosing the case details to the mediapersons on Saturday, Superintendent of police Y Rishanth Reddy said that acting on a tip-off, a team led by circle inspector J Prasad conducted vehicular checks at Januvupalle bus stop and intercepted four persons in two vehicles who tried to escape.

The police took the accused into custody and interrogated them. “The accused confessed that they targeted locked houses and looted valuables. The gang has been involved in housebreaking offences in two areas of V Kota mandal in December last year and February this year,” the SP said.

“The accused have also purchased a land in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu which is nearly worth `2 crores,” said Rishanth Reddy.

Several cases were filed against the members of the gang in various police stations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, besides Andhra Pradesh, the SP added.

