App-making, a cakewalk for this 11-year-old AP whiz-kid 

The third application he developed is meant for the school students to reduce the weight of their school bags.

Published: 26th March 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Gandham Deeraj

11-year-old Gandham Deeraj developing mobile application in Anantapur | Express

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANATAPUR: How young is too young for anyone to develop a mobile application? For 11-year-old Gandham Deeraj, the question is irrelevant as he has turned himself into an app-maker by developing three mobile applications before entering his teens. 

Deeraj, a class VI student, studies at a private school in Gorantla Mandal of Sri Satya Sai district. The apps developed by Deeraj have become quite popular as they are useful in daily life. 

One of the apps is a land measurement calculator and another is the ‘My Town Gorantla’ app, which was launched by the district collector Basant Kumar during Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav.

This app contains details of government officers, hospitals, temples, statues, historical places, government and private schools, ATMs, colleges, etc located in Gorantla Mandal. Once the app is downloaded, all the information regarding Gorantla can be accessed easily.

The third application he developed is meant for school students to reduce the weight of their school bags. It was released by Gorantla MEO Gopal Naik. The app, which is an interactive one, helps students to know what was taught in school and what homework was given.  This particular mobile app secured first place in the district-level science fair. 

Want to be a space scientist, says Dheeraj

The 11-year-old, who wants to be a space scientist,  got attracted to computer technology as his father Gandham Sridhar runs a computer and xerox centre. With the encouragement of his parents and school headmaster Madhusudhan, Deeraj learnt coding and subsequently developed mobile applications. 

Speaking to TNIE, Sridhar said, “My son couldn’t go to school for two years during the pandemic. Hence, he focused on online learning.”  “While preparing for the Rashtriya Military School entrance exam, he started learning to code online. Normally, students take 60 to 70 classes before they could start developing apps. But, Dheeraj started doing it after 12 classes.” 

